On a snowy Canadian day, you see all sorts of different devices being used for clearing a driveway.

Snow blowers, traditional shovels, fancy shovels with bent handles and you often see these large scoops with a big rectangular crossbar being pushed along the ground.

In most of the country, this type of shovel is simply called "a scoop."

But in Sudbury and other parts of northern Ontario, it goes by another name, which has lived on much longer than the company that first introduced it 60 years ago.

The original Sno Float were made of galvanized steel, but today they are made of plastic and are sold under the name 'sleigh shovel.' (Erik White/CBC )

The Sno Float (sometimes Snofloat, Snowfloat or Snow float) promised to "eliminate" the snow shovel when it was unveiled during the winter of 1962-1963 and at the time, sold exclusively at the Canadian Tire store in downtown Sudbury.

"Snow shovelling is 'old fashioned,'" read the advertisement in the Sudbury Star newspaper.

"The 'new' way is to 'float' it away."

The Sno Float was produced by a Sudbury company called Rockiron, that started out making rock bolts, ventilation systems and other mining industry supplies.

The Sno Float was advertised in the early 1960s as being revolutionary at a time when other winter innovations were also being introduced, including the 'snow thrower' and an aerosol spray called 'Free o' Ice.' (The Sudbury Star)

How exactly they got into the snow shovel business depends on who you ask.

The family of one of the Rockiron partners, engineer Tom Kierans, remembers him coming back with the idea after seeing a scoop shovel in action on a trip to Europe.

But the version told in the family of his close friend and business partner Jack Gordon is that their inventive father, who also developed an early and somewhat hazardous form of Rollerblades, came up with the idea for the Sno Float.

"My dad was enthusiastic about it," said Joe Gordon, one of Jack's four sons, now a lawyer living in Kelowna, B.C.

"My father was completely unflappable. I would never say he got excited about anything."

Nick and Sylvie Beynen of Azilda are among many in Greater Sudbury who are loyal to the Sno Float, because, as Nick says, 'It doesn't need gas.' (Erik White/CBC )

It was a different story in the Kierans home.

"Suddenly the Sno Float was going to be the answer to all our prayers and we were going to get rich and we were going to be famous," said Michael Kierans, one of Tom's nine children.

"My father when he thought an idea was great, he didn't hold back. He went full out."

The Sno Float was a bit hit in 1960s Sudbury. Rockiron had dozens of workers assembling the galvanized steel scoops at its plant on Lasalle Boulevard.

And after noticing that housewives used the shovel to haul groceries home from the store, the company added wheels and started marketing "the Tote-Float."

After watching Sudbury paperboys and housewives using the Sno Float to not shovel snow, Rockiron added wheels and introduced the 'Tote-Float.' (The Sudbury Star)

But for reasons that have been somewhat lost to history, it all came to a quick end.

The Gordons moved to British Columbia in 1963 and soon after Rockiron went out of business, but Canadian Tire and other stores continued to sell the shovel, today branded as a "sleigh shovel."

"What happened with that Sno Float and why we didn't get rich I do not know, but I do know we did not get rich," said Michael Kierans.

"He was not the best business guy. He was a visionary."

Jack Gordon's son Bill says when he sees someone pushing a Sno Float through their driveway he will sometimes mention his dad's role in introducing it to Canada.

"I mention that to people in passing when I see one and nobody believes it," he said.