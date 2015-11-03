After last week's marathon 30-hour session in the House of Commons, two local MPs are ready to turn their attention to the Liberal's 2019 budget.

But the SNC-Lavalin affair continues to dog the Liberals.

Opposition members of the House of Commons ethics committee will be pushing this week to bring renewed attention to the SNC-Lavalin affair, with the hope of hearing from the two Liberal MPs who quit cabinet over the government's handling of the issue.

In the meantime, Anthony Rota, MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming, gave a recap of the controversy to CBC's Morning North.

"[SNC-Lavalin] is a Canadian company and there's two paths that you can take when prosecuting a company," Rota said. "One is a criminal path and the other one would be a deferred alternative where they can actually have punitive or have something as punitive like a fine or certain actions, but not criminal."

"If they have a criminal record they can't do business with the federal government for 10 years. And some would say 'well that's that's great. Let them do that.' But the whole idea of the PDA is that you want to make sure that the people who are working don't get affected."

MP Carol Hughes says Canadians should demand that companies engaged in wrongful activities should not be given a free pass. (Erik White/CBC)

But NDP MP Carol Hughes, who represents Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, said Canadians should be wary of a Prime Minister's Office that exerts strong influence on its ministers.

"We're looking at the fact that a decision had been made by a Minister of Justice and Attorney General," Hughes said. "And the fact that the government seemed to have put some pressure on [her] to get a deferred prosecution for SNC-Lavalin. Legislation that SNC-Lavalin worked with the government on to put in place to try to save their neck."

She added that she doesn't buy into the argument that the government should be willing to advocate for an estimated 9,000 jobs.

"Should we continue to give contracts to a company who continues to not abide by regulations?" Hughes said. "I think that you know if that was anybody else, the book would be thrown at them and at the end of the day, other people will pick up those contracts."

"Should we continue to compensate a company who is really not doing things right?"

But the SNC-Lavalin of today is different than the one that was mired in scandal, Rota said.

"When you look...what's happened there most of the management has changed," Rota said. "Pretty well all the management has changed. The board of directors is all changed. So the people who would have committed this crime back when the Conservatives were in power suddenly now are no longer there."

"And ultimately it's the Solicitor General's decision. It's nobody else's," Rota said. "She felt that there was a little too much pressure put on her. I'll be honest with you politics is all about pressure."