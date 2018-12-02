A plan to entice people to move to a small town in northern Ontario seems to be working.

Last year, Smooth Rock Falls launched a campaign to increase its population. The benefits include tax incentives, new home construction rebates and selling lots for $500.

The result? In the past year, 24 new families have moved to the town, 49 properties have changed ownership and new businesses are starting to open.

"We received more than 1,000 queries of interest after our offer of $500 made headlines across Canada and around the world, and we continue to receive three to five new queries a week," Luc Denault, CAO of the community said.

"It's been a bit overwhelming but we're proud of what Smooth Rock Falls has accomplished in just a year."

The town of Smooth Rock Falls has made a lot of changes in the past decade. It was back in 2006 that the town's paper mill closed down. That meant that the community had to find a way to survive. Just recently it embarked on a special campaign to attract people to live and work there. One part of that was selling lots for as cheap at 500 dollars. Luc Denault is the Chief Administrative Officer. Here he is speaking about the campaign with the CBC's Jan Lakes about how the incentives work. 5:12

Denault says many of the new families are young who are looking for an affordable place to live.

"What we're seeing also is people who are retiring are coming to Smooth Rock Falls," he said.

"We have a very active aging at home program and there's availability of health services."

As for the cost, Denault says the price of an average home in Smooth Rock Falls is about $68,000. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, the average price of a home in Ontario is $583,637.