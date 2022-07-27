Sudbury health unit offers monkeypox vaccine to people who qualify

Public Health Sudbury and Districts will provide the monkeypox vaccine to people who meet specific criteria, the health unit confirmed.

In a public letter published on Tuesday, medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said trans- or cis-gender individuals who self-identify as gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men are eligible to receive the Imvamune vaccine if they meet certain criteria.

Those individuals can receive the vaccine if they've been diagnosed with a bacterial sexually transmitted infection, such as chlamydia or gonorrhea, in the past two months.

They would also qualify if they attended venues for sexual contact, such as a sex club, in the past 21 days or have had anonymous sex in the past 21 days, using a "hookup" app, for example.

People who are immunocompromised, pregnant, or breastfeeding may be at higher risk for severe illness from a monkeypox infection, the health unit said.

Health Canada approved the Imvamune vaccine for immunization against smallpox in 2013. In 2020, Health Canada expanded the vaccine's approval to include orthopoxvirus infections in adults 18 years of age and older at high risk of exposure.

Both Public Health Sudbury and Districts and Réseau ACCESS Network will offer the vaccine to people who meet the criteria.

Sutcliffe noted in her letter that the vaccine supply in Ontario is limited.