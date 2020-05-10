After the first shutdown last spring, Callen McGibbon made some changes to the gym he owns, Healthy Living, in Greater Sudbury.

Those changes allowed him to keep his staff employed and his business going during this most recent lockdown.

Now he is preparing to serve clients in person, but with limited capacity.

It's been a long haul for non-essential businesses forced to keep their doors closed under the provincial guidelines of the stay-at-home order and lockdown which began Dec. 26.

Now many are hoping to open next week.

The restrictions are expected to be eased next Tuesday for more than two dozen regions in Ontario, as long as COVID-19 cases don't increase over the next few days. The regions will move back to the colour-coded reopening framework. The province will designate the colour which signifies the level of restrictions for each region.

Callen McGibbon is the owner of Healthy Living on Regent Street in Greater Sudbury. It is a health club with personal training and health and wellness experience. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"I'm most looking forward to seeing people, I'm excited to just say 'Hi' you know, when people come in the door and ask how are you?" McGibbon said about having gym members return to the space on Regent Street.

"It's just the interaction with people, that's what I'm most excited about."

Last summer McGibbon installed technology which allows gym members to access the facility on their own, but a trainer joins them through Zoom to lead a personal training session. McGibbon calls it reverse Zoom.

"I managed to keep the staff employed and managed to keep the community accessing something that's critically important for not just for physical health but mental health too," he said.

McGibbon said the emails he's received from thankful clients make the efforts to stay operational worth his efforts.

Stitch & Stone owner Gabrielle Roy, centre, says the business survived the pandemic, and the most recent lockdown, because of its online presence. (Submitted by Gabrielle Roy)

Gabrielle Roy owns Stitch and Stone in Sudbury, with storefront locations on Cedar Street and the Kingsway. But it was the store's online presence that helped keep the business going since late December.

"We survived because of our online store."

"Running an online platform has been great, but the main component to my business is relationships with my customers," she said.

Although she's looking forward to seeing customers in-person, Roy says she can't really hold any promotions to bring them in.

"It's a little tricky because you really want to do everything you can to promote. Usually we do these really great events where we have 100 people waiting in a line to come into the store," she said.

"But now is not the time to do that. The last thing we should be doing is drawing crowds as a business. You want to promote your business and sell all your goods but at the same time you're really restricted in what you can do."

"I'm really hoping that people are excited to come out and see new stuff and enjoy our vibe again," Roy said.

Roy adds that she is grateful for all the support her business has received from the Sudbury community.

"It's been truly amazing how much the community has rallied around supporting local, and any small business will tell you that. It's really been incredible"

Spacecraft Brewing is located on Notre Dame Avenue in Greater Sudbury. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Spacecraft Brewery on Notre Dame Avenue, has only been open since February 2019.

Social media manager, Mandy Scott, says when the pandemic first hit, then began providing curbside pickup and then started to offer free delivery within Greater Sudbury.

When they were able to open the doors last summer they offered the event space to community groups. That availability had to shut down when the provincial lockdown started Dec. 26.

"During the past seven weeks, it was almost tougher than the initial lockdown because after the holidays there's a lot of extra hibernation that happens."

Although the past year has been a struggle, Scott said they're looking forward to better days ahead.

Spacecraft has a number of programming events planned for the future, including open mic nights, comedy nights and even a new ping pong tournament.

"We haven't ever reached the point where we have not been hopeful, because we continue to reach out to make partnerships and collaborations with other community members, and the spirit is there to continue to work together."