Sudbury police urge drivers to 'slow down' after several crashes
Sudbury police are asking motorists to drive with extra caution as road conditions are “very slick.”
Snowfall warning issued for the city by Environment Canada
"Please give yourself ample time to arrive to your destination," police posted on social media. Police also stated there were several collisions on Monday in the city, including on the Kingsway and Lasalle Boulevard.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Sudbury on Monday with "significant snowfall [Monday night] into Tuesday morning."
Between 15 and 20 cm of snow is expected.
