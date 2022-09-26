Content
'You have no control. Just stay on your feet': the fun side of dog sled racing in northern Ontario

Sled dog racing is often a very serious sport; deathly serious at times. But not so at the Not The Iditarod Race held recently in the Wanup area of Greater Sudbury.

Getting exercise for high energy dogs is pushing more pet owners into dog sled racing

Sled dog fun run

Dog sled racing can be a very serious sport. Often running along the line between life and death.

But there is a lighter side to the sport.

The Not the Iditaroad Fun Race held in the Wanup area of Greater Sudbury is for serious mushers and skijorers (skiers pulled by one or dogs) but also for hobbyists from across northern Ontario, who just like exercising with their animals.

Dog sled racing is often very serious. It's a sport runs along the line between life and death. But there is a lighter side as well. That was on full display at the Not the Iditarod fun race in the Wanup area of Greater Sudbury. The CBC's Erik White stopped by.

