'You have no control. Just stay on your feet': the fun side of dog sled racing in northern Ontario

The lighter side of dog sledding was on full display at the 'Not the Iditarod' fun race in the Wanup area of Sudbury, Ont.

Dog sled racing can be a very serious sport. Often running along the line between life and death.

But there is a lighter side to the sport.

The Not the Iditaroad Fun Race held in the Wanup area of Greater Sudbury is for serious mushers and skijorers (skiers pulled by one or dogs) but also for hobbyists from across northern Ontario, who just like exercising with their animals.

