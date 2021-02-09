North Bay health unit declares outbreak at Skyline-Lancelot Apartments

The North Bay health unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an apartment building in the community.

The Skyline-Lancelot Apartments has seen a small number of people test positive, officials say.

Health unit staff members went door-to-door to inform the residents on Saturday, and 110 people in the building were tested for COVID-19. A total 17 of those people tested positive, and one was hospitalized.

The health unit says there's preliminary confirmation of a COVID-19 variant of concern in two of the cases — and it's working to complete contact tracing for everyone in the building who has tested positive.