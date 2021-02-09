North Bay health unit declares outbreak at Skyline-Lancelot Apartments
The North Bay health unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an apartment building in the community.
The North Bay health unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an apartment building in the community.
The Skyline-Lancelot Apartments has seen a small number of people test positive, officials say.
Health unit staff members went door-to-door to inform the residents on Saturday, and 110 people in the building were tested for COVID-19. A total 17 of those people tested positive, and one was hospitalized.
The health unit says there's preliminary confirmation of a COVID-19 variant of concern in two of the cases — and it's working to complete contact tracing for everyone in the building who has tested positive.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.