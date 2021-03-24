COVID outbreak at North Bay apartment building now declared over
About a month-and-a-half after it first started, the North-Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak at the Skyline-Lancelot Apartment building is now over.
Three people died in outbreak that included cases of COVID variants
About a month-and-a-half after it first started, the North-Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak at the Skyline-Lancelot Apartment building is now over.
The health unit says throughout the outbreak, 45 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those, 23 people tested positive for a variant of concern originating from South Africa.
Three people connected to the outbreak died.
While all cases are now resolved and there are no pending test results, the health unit says it's still investigating the outbreak, and says it hopes the findings will help to prevent a similar situation somewhere else.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.