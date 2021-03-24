About a month-and-a-half after it first started, the North-Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak at the Skyline-Lancelot Apartment building is now over.

The health unit says throughout the outbreak, 45 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 23 people tested positive for a variant of concern originating from South Africa.

Three people connected to the outbreak died.

While all cases are now resolved and there are no pending test results, the health unit says it's still investigating the outbreak, and says it hopes the findings will help to prevent a similar situation somewhere else.

