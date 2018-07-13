Having trouble remembering the rules around keeping COVID-19 at bay?

Wikwemikong Tribal Police say it's easy– just keep washing your hands and practicing good skoden.

Skoden is a phonetic contraction for 'let's go then' and is a popular term heard in Indigenous communities.

The police service posted the reminder to their Facebook page March 17.

S stands for social distancing, the post said. K is for know the precautions. Observe travel advisories, Don't touch your face, and Every time you wash your hands, do so for at least 20 seconds, Nose and mouth should be covered when coughing, rounds out the acronym.

It's not the first time people have had fun with the word.

In 2018, a man spray painted Skoden on Sudbury's water tower, which prompted a stream of memes and comments on social media.