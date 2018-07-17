Social media users had some fun with a popular Indigenous slang word after CBC Sudbury's story on the word 'skoden,' which appeared painted on the water tower in downtown Sudbury.

"Skoden is a word that is short for 'let's go then,'" Curtis Kagige, a Sudbury artist told CBC News.

"It's used when three or more people are wanting to do something or holding an idea of some sort, or some kind of initiative."

"The comeback would be 'sdoodis' like 'let's do this. The third person would say 'kayden.'

Memes began popping up on social media soon after the CBC story.