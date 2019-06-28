Northern Ontario's film industry needs more skilled workers, group says
Music and Film in Motion says 26 productions have set up shop in region since January alone
Rob Riselli with Music and Film in Motion says the film industry in northern Ontario is clamouring for more skilled workers.
From January to July 1, Riselli says 26 shows have either been filmed or are currently in production in northern Ontario.
Ten of those are getting underway in North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie. The industry also received a $13 million boost from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.
But Riselli says despite the infusion, the lack of workers is holding the sector back.
"I think we need to reach out, to not just the university and college kids but to the high school kids who are thinking about it at the ages of 15 or 16," Riselli said.
Riselli estimates about 5,000 workers are currently employed by the sector in northern Ontario. He thinks there's no sign of it slowing down, either.
"They tabled, I think, about ten projects for $13 million or so and that bodes well," he said. "And there will be more announcements over the coming weeks, so that's looking very, very good."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.