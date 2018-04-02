The province's Special Investigations Unit has cleared Sudbury police after a shooting incident last year.

On Apr. 1, 2018, police were called to the downtown bus terminal after reports that a man was carrying two large knives.

In its report, the SIU says the man tried to break into the security office.

The SIU says officers then showed up and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knives, but he ignored them.

An officer pointed a Taser at him but the SIU says he then "suddenly raised both knives above his head, grasping them by the hilts while pointing the blades in the direction of the police officers" before screaming and charging at the officers.

The SIU says police used their Tasers but they "appeared to have no effect" as the man continued "to rush at the police officers with his knives pointed at them."

An officer fired his rifle at him three times, and "one bullet made contact" with the man's right side. A transit employee was also injured that night and had to get a bullet fragment removed from his leg.

The SIU concluded in its investigation that the officer who shot the armed man was "justified in this case."

"I find that it would have been foolish that reckless for the [shooting officer] to risk the lives of these three police officers by waiting to see if [Stavropoulos] actually stabbed one of them, when that was clearly his intent as he charged at the officer," Tony Loparco, director of the Special Investigations United stated in his report.

In August, 25-year-old Alexander Stavropoulos pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous weapons. An additional 13 charges laid against him were dropped by the Crown, after an agreement was reached with the defence.

Stavropoulos was sentenced to time served, as he was in jail for 99 days awaiting his trial, plus two years probation and a five-year prohibition from owning weapons.

During his court case, Stavropoulos' lawyer told the court he went to the transit terminal with the intention of committing "suicide by police." After the incident, Stavropoulos was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was treated for a month. Court heard he was suffering from "marijuana-induced psychosis" and had also been drinking heavily at the time of the incident.

"This tragic incident is made even more so in that it involved a young man who was obviously in a state of crisis," Loparco said.

"Even had police known that [Stavropoulos] may have suffered from some form of mental illness, when faced with a decision whether to shoot or risk a loss of human life, I am less confident that this factor would have necessarily have changed the decision of whether or not to resort to lethal force."