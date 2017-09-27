An investigation is underway in Sudbury after a man was shot by police while being arrested.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 22-year-old man was seriously injured during his arrest Wednesday night.

Sudbury police say they had received information that a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery in another area and was on his way to Sudbury.

Around 10:45 p.m., police located the car the accused was in, parked at the Esso gas station on Regent Street.

The SIU says during the arrest, an officer fired his gun and shot the accused. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.