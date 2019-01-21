The province's special investigations unit is investigating a fatal crash on Municipal Road 80.

A 29-year-old man died after his car collided with another car on MR 80 January 15.

The SIU said shortly before midnight, a police officer observed an Audi in a restaurant parking lot.

As the car left the parking lot, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the SIU said. A short time later, the Audi crashed, just south of Valleyview Road.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and on January 19 the driver of the Audi died as a result of his injuries, the SIU said.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this investigation.

The SIU is also asking anyone who may have seen the collision, or has video footage of it, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU iinvestigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.