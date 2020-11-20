SIU, Greater Sudbury police investigating after fatal shootings on Manitoulin Island

There are now two investigations underway after the double fatal shooting near Gore Bay on Thursday.

OPP have asked Sudbury police to investigate the death of OPP Constable Marc Hovingh, and the province's Special Investigations Unit says it is focusing on the chain of events that led to the death of a civilian who also died yesterday.

The SIU says two OPP officers responded to a complaint of an unwanted man on Hindman Trail yesterday morning. Soon after arriving, officers located the man inside a trailer. The agency says at about 11 a.m., there was an exchange of gunfire between Hovingh and the man, resulting in both being struck.

They were taken to hospital where both men succumbed to their injuries.

Post-mortems are scheduled for Saturday morning in Toronto.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.