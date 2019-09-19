SIU clears Sudbury police after 2018 Garson incident
The province’s Special Investigation Unit says there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges following a shooting incident in 2018 in Garson.
Police called in after woman shot, man found dead
The province's Special Investigation Unit says there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges following a shooting incident in 2018 in Garson.
On Sept. 12, 2018, Sudbury police were called to a home in Garson where a standoff took place after a 63-year-old man shot his wife. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
When officers eventually went in the home, they found the man dead inside as a result of a gunshot wound.
The SIU says a post-mortem shows the cause of death was self-inflicted.
The SIU investigates police incidents where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.