The province's Special Investigation Unit says there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges following a shooting incident in 2018 in Garson.

On Sept. 12, 2018, Sudbury police were called to a home in Garson where a standoff took place after a 63-year-old man shot his wife. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When officers eventually went in the home, they found the man dead inside as a result of a gunshot wound.

The SIU says a post-mortem shows the cause of death was self-inflicted.

The SIU investigates police incidents where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.