The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into a shooting in Sault Ste. Marie over the weekend, that left a 19-year old dead and a police officer in hospital.

According to the SIU, Sault Ste. Marie Police were called to a domestic situation on Pine Street North early Sunday morning.

The SIU said the police officer was shot first and suffered serious injuries.

A man was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Because police are involved in the incident the province's Special Investigations Unit has been brought in to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The SIU said four investigators and two forensic investigators are assigned to the case.