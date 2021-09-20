Fatal shooting in Sault Ste. Marie under investigation by SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into a shooting in Sault Ste. Marie that left a 19-year old man dead and a police officer in hospital with serious injuries. Sault Ste. Marie Police were called to a domestic situation on Pine Street North early Sunday morning when there were shots fired.
19-year old man killed in firearms exchange; police officer in hospital with serious injuries
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into a shooting in Sault Ste. Marie over the weekend, that left a 19-year old dead and a police officer in hospital.
According to the SIU, Sault Ste. Marie Police were called to a domestic situation on Pine Street North early Sunday morning.
The SIU said the police officer was shot first and suffered serious injuries.
A man was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Because police are involved in the incident the province's Special Investigations Unit has been brought in to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The SIU said four investigators and two forensic investigators are assigned to the case.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?