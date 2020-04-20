SIU investigates Elliot Lake fatal shooting involving 49-year-old man

An incident involving the death of a 49-year-old man is now under investigation by the province's police watchdog.

The province's Special Investigations Unit says shortly after 11 a.m., April 20, a 49-year-old man went to the probation and parole office located on Philip Walk in Elliot Lake.

While in the presence of Ontario Provincial Police officers, the man sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The SIU says, at this time, it does not appear that any police officer discharged a firearm at any time during the incident.

It says three investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury or sexual assault.