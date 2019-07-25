The province's police watchdog has cleared North Bay police of any wrongdoing after a man was injured during an arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit was called when a 54-year-old man was injured last month.

The SIU says on June 29, a 911 call was made to North Bay police but the caller hung up. Before that happened, someone was heard screaming in the background.

Police went to the home on Main Street West and heard what sounded like a domestic dispute taking place inside the second-floor apartment.

Officers knocked on the door and no one answered. The SIU says police kicked open the door and the 54-year-old man jumped out his bedroom window to the ground below.

"It is apparent that the man jumped of his own volition as officers entered the residence," Joseph Martino, interim director of the SIU said.

"It is evidence that the officers neither caused nor contributed to the man's injury in any fashion that could attract criminal liability, there is patently nothing further to investigate and the file is closed."

The SIU is called in that looks into cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.