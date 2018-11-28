Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has cleared police officers after a North Bay man died shortly after being arrested.

Joseph Martino, the Interim Director of the SIU, said in a report released Friday that there are "no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges in relation to the man's death."

According to the SIU, North Bay police officers attended a domestic matter on February 22, 2018. After entering the residence, officers became involved in a physical struggle with a man.

They were finally able to subdue him, but while waiting for the ambulance the man's breathing began to fail, an incident narrative supplied in the SIU report said.

An ambulance arrived and transported the man to hospital, but he was pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

According to the SIU in its summary of forensic evidence:

"The toxicology report indicated that the femoral blood showed signs of cocaine, benzoylecgonine, a pharmacologically inactive metabolic/breakdown product of cocaine formed in vitro and in vivo, which indicated that there was cocaine use sometime prior to death."

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.