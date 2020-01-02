Three children killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Day in Greater Sudbury are siblings.

The collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 17, near the Highway 144 interchange near Lively.

OPP say the westbound vehicle left the roadway and hit a rock cut.

Brothers Destiny Osagie, 11, and Flourish Osagie, 10, died at the scene.

Their sister, Britney Osagie, 6, died later in hospital.

Police say a 10-year-old boy who was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries is not related to the other children.

The injured boy's 45-year-old mother was a passenger in the car. She suffered minor injuries.

The mother of the three children who died was driving the car. She was not hurt.

Police say the families live in Chelmsford. They came from Nigeria.

Police investigators continue to look into how a car with six people inside left the roadway and struck the rock cut.