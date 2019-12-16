Single snowmobile crash kills Calvin Township man
A 33-year-old man from Calvin Township man was killed early Saturday evening in a single snowmobile crash.
OPP investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Bonfield Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash.
They say it happened early Saturday evening when a snowmobile veered off a road in Bonfield Township, ejecting the rider.
Police say 33-year-old Michael Lapierre of Calvin Township was pronounced dead at the scene.
The attending coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination.
With files from Martha Dillman
