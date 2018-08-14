Ontario Provincial Police say a woman from Hilton Beach on St. Joseph Island, is dead following a single vehicle crash.

On Monday shortly after 2:30 p.m., police were called to the collision on Hilton Road in the Town of Hilton Beach.

Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound, when it hit the shoulder and swerved back onto the road. From there, the driver overcorrected, swerved again and hit the ditch. The vehicle rolled twice, landing upright.

The deceased has been identified as Karol Hopper, 58, of Hilton Beach.

A postmortem will take place at a later date.