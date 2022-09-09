Community members sit cross-legged on the floor at Sudbury's new Sikh temple, enjoying a hot meal and some conversation. (Submitted by Karanbir Singh Badhesha)

On any given night at Sudbury's new Sikh temple on Regent Street, you can count on witnessing a colourful blur of community and food.

Between 30 to 60 people gather nightly for dinner on week nights, with that number swelling to more than 100 on weekends at the Canadian Khalsa Darbar in Sudbury.

The free meal is affectionately called by organizers as a "free kitchen" or in Punjabi "langar," which translates to kitchen in English. It's available to anyone who shows up and it's served in the temple's community hall starting at 7:30 p.m.

A growing number of the temple's dinner guests are Sudbury's international students.

Anybody can come apart from any religion, race, culture and nation. Anybody can come and have food here. — Karanbir Singh Badhesha, director of the Canadian Khalsa Darbar in Sudbury

Hannan Shaikh is an international student from India, attending Cambrian College. The 24-year-old arrived to Canada for his studies in August.

For Shaikh, the first days of acclimating to Sudbury were challenging until a friend told him about the temple. Now he's renting a room there and eating dinner every night with dozens of others who've come for the free meal.

"These people are really nice to us," Shaikh said.

As well as being a place of worship, the temple has five rooms it's started renting on a short-term basis to international students. Shaikh and eight others are the very first tenants of the building.

Hannan Shaikh has been renting a room at the Canadian Khalsa Darbar in Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

The rooms are available to anyone, said director Karanbir Singh Badhesha. You don't have to be a part of the Sikh community, "Anybody who is coming in we will help as much as we can," he said.

"Anybody can come apart from any religion, race, culture and nation. Anybody can come and have food here."

When the temple first opened, Badhesha said they wanted to create a community gathering space, which sparked the idea to offer a free dinner every evening, which has turned out to be a hit over the last three months.

The temple receives food donations all the time, Badhesha said, in fact the kitchen cupboards are packed full of items regularly used to prepare the meals. If the temple is short on some items, organizers write a grocery list on a community whiteboard for all to see. The list is generally replenished through donations by the following day.

Community members can refer to a public whiteboard that lists off, in both Punjabi and English, grocery items the temple is in need of, so that they are able to contribute. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"We have volunteers, we have donors who bring our groceries and then we have volunteers who make food, and then we have people who attend Sikh temple, they eat that food," Badhesha said.

"All those people who come to make food are the community members. Nobody encouraged them, nobody. They come to do it for their own sake," he said.

"This is just the community faith they have and community is everything."

As for helping international students, Badhesha was once there himself. It wasn't too long ago, he came to Canada in 2015 to study.

'We are helping out all these international students for accommodations and food. Why? Because these are some basic needs as a human we need," Badhesha said.

"We are there to help without ever looking into the fact of who belongs to which community. If a human needs help […] this is our duty to help each other out."