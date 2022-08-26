Sikh leader in Timmins, Ont. calls for strong Canadian response after murder allegations

Canada needs to send a strong message that it will not tolerate the murder of a Canadian citizen by a foreign government, says a trustee and director with the Sikh Sangat temple in Timmins, Ont.

On Monday, Sept. 18, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the Indian government killed Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said.

Nijjar was branded a "terrorist" by the Indian government because he supported an independent Khalistani state that would serve as a Sikh homeland.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, centre, outside of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Trudeau's allegation the Indian government was behind his murder has prompted Canada to expel a senior Indian diplomat, and India has followed suit with a similar response, giving a Canadian diplomat five days to leave the country.

Kanwaljit Bains, a trustee and director with the Sikh temple in Timmins, said if the Prime Minister's allegations are true, then Canada needs to send a strong message that such actions can't be tolerated.

"It should not happen here," Bains said.

"The Canadians should be protected from the outer interference of the other countries. Regardless if it's India, China or any other country."

Bains said it's also up to the court system to hold those responsible for Nijjar's murder accountable.

Bahadur Bains, Kanwaljit's husband, and also a director with the Sikh temple in Timmins, said he was sad to hear about the Prime Minister's allegations.

He said their temple is a peaceful place that accepts people of all faiths, and it was difficult to imagine why a leader with another Sikh temple would be killed.