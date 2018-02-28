It would be a costly and big undertaking if the City of Greater Sudbury decided to switch to a bare sidewalk policy for winter maintenance.

City staff say a change like that would require engineering and drainage upgrades, something Ward 12 councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann said she hadn't thought about before she asked about the possibility during Tuesday's council meeting.

"This is for the persons in the urban core that are walking downtown, residents walking up Notre Dame that are falling because of the situation that we have," she told council.

Currently when there's a snowstorm, sidewalks in Sudbury are plowed when 8 cm of snow has accumulated.

Landry-Altmann wanted to know what it would take to switch to a bare sidewalk policy, when all snow and ice are removed.

The city's general manager of Infrastructure Services Tony Cecutti told council that changing to a bare sidewalk approach would require engineering and drainage improvements to capture melting water, because keeping sidewalks bare in the winter would require heavy-duty salt.

"When you're using a chemical to melt snow then you have to find somewhere for that melting to go. Our sidewalks often trap melted water, as we see in the springtime, that in itself will form ice as well," he said.

"It [would be] a substantive change in the way that we do maintenance."

High pedestrian traffic areas get more attention

Cecutti says sidewalk plows do repeatedly visit sections where there is high pedestrian traffic, like in the downtown core.

"We're there every night regardless of the precipitation," he told council.

Cecutti also mentioned that his team has added new equipment to their maintenance fleet, which allows crews to break up ice.

"We did some trials this winter using mechanical systems that will break up the ice and make it a little easier to move the snow around and use materials like sand," he said.

Although no report was requested from staff on the possibility of switching to a bare sidewalk policy, Cecutti says they will report back on the outcome of this ice-breaking trial.