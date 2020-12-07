Golf in winter?

Northern Ontario explorer and educator Backroads Bill Steer says he's trying to drum up interest in the game.

Steer is hoping to host a tournament this winter at the Canadian Ecology Centre in Mattawa. And if it goes according to plan, it will be just like a regular golf tournament.

Except for the snowshoes.

"So one modification– we're going to play a two ball kind of system," Steer said. "You can use a green or orange ball so you don't lose them in the snow."

"And the best thing to do is use a tennis ball," he said. "It's going to be kind of trial and error before we have the tournament.

On the course, balls will be driven into a hula hoop, rather than into a regular golf cup. Inside that hoop Steer said he'll also place a margarine container for the player to net more points.

It's a sport, believe it or not, that is played in other countries around the world.

"The World Championship is held in Greenland," Steer said. "And they play on really, really hard, concrete, windswept kind of snow because they don't have snow at that latitude."

Steer, and some of his students, will be venturing out in January to test the course.

But before they take part in a tournament, Steer said he needs golf clubs...several sets.

"The call is for those old type of pre-metallic drivers, one, two and three. And some of the irons will work," he said. "If you're using a conventional golf ball, any of the irons will work. But, you know, one, two and three, they're beveled, and they'll work as well."

Steer said they're planning to play the tournament on the weekend of February 19-20.

If anyone has golf clubs to donate for Steer's first snowshoe golf tournament, you can arrange drop-off by texting Backroads Bill at (705) 840-0848.