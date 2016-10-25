Sudbury police are warning shoppers to be careful after a recent string of thefts at Sudbury's south end Wal-Mart.

According to a Facebook post by Greater Sudbury Police Services, older adults have been approached while loading groceries into their vehicles.

On one occasion, police said a man distracted the victim by asking for directions, while another stole the wallet from her purse which was sitting in a shopping cart.

The theft resulted in $5,000 worth of fraudulent transactions on her accounts.

On a separate occasion, two males approached a victim asking for directions, and while covering the victim's purse with a map, stole her bank cards. This incident resulted in over $10,000 of fraudulent charges.

Police said it is likely that the suspects are "shoulder-surfing" their victims' PINs at the checkout and then following them to the parking lot where the thefts are carried out.

People are being reminded by police to be aware of their surroundings and to protect their PIN numbers when using bank machines or placing other transactions.

They add that although the incidents occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Long Lake Road, these incidents can happen anywhere.

Other forms of distraction theft include engaging the victim in conversation, such as returning money the victim allegedly dropped, looking for directions to the hospital or asking for medical assistance, or asking for help fixing a broken car.