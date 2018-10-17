New
MNRF searching for person who shot and abandoned a moose
The Ministry of Natural Resources is looking for help in figuring out who shot and abandoned a moose northwest of Timmins.
Ministry was notified over the weekend
On Saturday, conservation officers got a number of tips about discarded moose parts along Kamiskotia Road. They determined that two moose had been shot there at the same time.
One moose, believed to be a calf, was retrieved. The ministry says the second moose was a cow and was abandoned about 65 meters off the road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ministry or Crime Stoppers.
