The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now involved after a shooting near Sturgeon Falls, Ont.

West Nipissing Police and the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the Leblanc Road area just after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the shooting involved two people, but they have not said if anyone was injured.

In a news release issued early Monday morning, West Nipissing Police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

The SIU becomes involved in an investigation when police officers are somehow involved in incidents where someone has been seriously injured, dies or alleges sexual assault.

The OPP had Highway 17 closed, between Drive In Road and Leblanc Road, for more than five hours overnight, but it reopened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.