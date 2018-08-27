Skip to Main Content
SIU investigating after shooting in Sturgeon Falls

SIU investigating after shooting in Sturgeon Falls

The Special Investigations Unit is now involved after a shooting near Sturgeon Falls, Ont. West Nipissing Police and the OPP were called to Leblanc Road Sunday evening after a shooting that involved two people.

West Nipissing Police, OPP called to Leblanc Road area around 8 p.m. Sunday

CBC News ·
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after West Nipissing Police and the OPP were called to a shooting in Sturgeon Falls, Ont., Sunday evening. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now involved after a shooting near Sturgeon Falls, Ont.
West Nipissing Police and the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the Leblanc Road area just after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the shooting involved two people, but they have not said if anyone was injured.

In a news release issued early Monday morning, West Nipissing Police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

The SIU becomes involved in an investigation when police officers are somehow involved in incidents where someone has been seriously injured, dies or alleges sexual assault.

The OPP had Highway 17 closed, between Drive In Road and Leblanc Road, for more than five hours overnight, but it reopened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us