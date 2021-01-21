OPP say shooting in Espanola and school lockdown on Thursday unrelated
Person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting Thursday morning
Manitoulin OPP were busy responding to unrelated incidents Thursday morning-including a shooting that has left a person in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
OPP say they were called to a home on Albert Street around 10:20 a.m after the reported shooting.
They say the suspects fled via Highway 17 and OPP notified Sudbury police.
The tactical unit of the Sudbury Police conducted a high risk traffic stop in Lively and apprehended three people about an hour later.
OPP say the shooting had nothing to do with a call to a school on Spruce Street in Espanola later the same morning.
They were called around 11:20 after threats were made by a student.
The school was locked down.
Police located the student a short time later.
They say the comments were made via social media and there was no threat to public safety.
