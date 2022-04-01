Police investigate firearms incident at New Sudbury Walmart
Sudbury police say a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries after a firearms incident Thursday evening.
Sudbury police say a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries after a firearms incident Thursday evening.
Police say it happened in the vestibule of the New Sudbury Walmart on Lasalle Boulevard.
Social media posts about the incident started after 9 p.m.
Police say it's an isolated incident, and that no one is in custody.
