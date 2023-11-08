Greater Sudbury declares intimate partner violence an epidemic, joining other Ontario municipalities

Greater Sudbury councillors unanimously declared intimate partner violence an epidemic at a council meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre put forward the motion after a shooting that left five people dead in Sault Ste. Marie two weeks ago, saying the incident added to the urgency of acting now.

"Through this motion and declaration, council is really recognizing survivors and offering hope to those who are experiencing gender based violence or may experience it in the future," he said.

By adopting the motion, councillors are calling on the provincial and federal governments to provide more funding for this sector to increase programming and services.

It's the kind of influx of money local organizations could really use, said Marlene Gorman, executive director of YWCA Sudbury Genevra House, an emergency shelter for women escaping abusive partners.

Marlene Gorman was in council chambers on Tuesday evening to see how members would vote on the motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"We need more prevention programs," she said. "We need more counselling programs for survivors, perpetrators and the children that get caught in the crossfire."

Gorman added that local shelters do not have enough capacity to meet demand.

"It's morally depleting for our staff to take phone calls from women on a daily basis and having to tell them our shelter is full," she said.

Council heard some 12,000 domestic violence-related calls were made to the Greater Sudbury Police Service between 2019 and 2022.

Province hasn't declared intimate partner violence an epidemic

Greater Sudbury is the latest Ontario municipality to add its name to the growing list of cities and regions that have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Earlier this year, the federal government did declare the issue to be an epidemic, in response to the recommendations from a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women in Renfrew County.

The province, however, has rejected calls to follow suit. It says the term epidemic is used to describe infectious diseases and does not apply to an issue like intimate partner violence.

Gorman doesn't agree with that argument.

"They need to look up the definitions of the determinants of health, and part of that determinants of health is having a safe place to live, and so many people do not."