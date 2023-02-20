A young person is dead and another charged with first-degree murder after a shooting death on Manitoulin Island over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police were called in the early morning hours on Sunday, to Hills Trail in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory in northeastern Ontario.

The victim was shot and later died of his injuries. He has been identified as Brandon Trudeau Pheasant, 25, of Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

OPP said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, but investigators were able to make an arrest a short time later.

An 18-year old from M'Chigeeng First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder.

A shelter in place order was temporarily put in place but was lifted after the arrest was made.