16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of man, 22, at Sudbury bar

Toronto police have arrested a 16-year-old youth in connection with the April 21 shooting at a bar in Sudbury that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Greater Sudbury Police said that Friday,they were called to the Overtime Sports Bar and Grill on Notre Dame Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

Officers were told multiple men got involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in one person shooting another with a gun, police said.

The victim received "serious, life-threatening injuries," and was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Saturday, Greater Sudbury Police said shortly after 7:30 a.m. Toronto police arrested a 16-year-old believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting.

The youth has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Murder.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Carrying concealed weapon.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

The accused appeared in court in Toronto on Saturday to answer to the charges and has since been remanded into custody.