Six people, including five youth, face attempted murder charges after a shooting in M'Chigeeng First Nation over the weekend.

The United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police, along with OPP, Wikwemikong Tribal Police, Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation Police and the Greater Sudbury Police Tactical Unit all responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 20-year old man and and a 16-year old male were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say four of the suspects were arrested in a stolen vehicle along Highway 6 in Little Current. Two others were arrested in M'Chigeeng.

All six suspects are from the greater Toronto area and are charged with attempt to commit murder.

The one adult taken into custory — a 19-year old — is also charged with assault with a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle.