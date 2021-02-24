The Shkagamik–Kwe Health Centre in Sudbury is hoping more indigenous people in the city over 18 years of age will sign up to get a vaccine.

Out of 4,800 vaccines, 1,200 have been booked so far. Indigenous populations have been identified as a priority group in Ontario vaccine rollout.

Next week, three clinics at the Carmichael Arena will be offered up, says Angela Recollet, CEO of the Shkagamik–Kwe Health Centre.

Angela Recollet is the E-niigaanzid/CEO of the Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"We've done several ceremonial pieces to ensure that that space is safe and our elders will be on site as well, who have prepared that space," she said.

"They will see themselves reflected in our team that will be presented throughout the three days."

Indigenous health providers and supporters will be providing the vaccinations.

"If they have any questions we're always here to answer and support them in their decisions."

Recollet says 80 per cent of the Indigenous population resides in urban settings and they want to reach as many people as possible.

The clinics will be held on March 30, 31 and April 1.