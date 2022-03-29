Ten shipping vessels are now on their way after getting stuck in the ice in Whitefish Bay, near Sault Ste Marie, Ont.

The Soo Locks opened last Friday for the start of the shipping season. A few days later the various vessels became stuck in the ice.

"In the last two to three days we had northwesterly winds that were pretty sustained and very strong so that pushed the ice back into Whitefish Bay area," said Isabelle Pelchat, icebreaking superintendent for Central Region for the Canadian Coast Guard.

She said the ice then compacted and trapped the ships.

Both the Canadian and American Coast Guards responded. The Canadian icebreaker Griffin and the United States Coast Guard icebreaker Mackinaw worked to release the ice buildup.

"They're just opening the track for the ship to follow behind," Pelchat said.

"When the ships are about to move on their own [the ice breakers] are going to let them go. And if they get stuck again, well they're just going to release the pressure around the ship to try to assist them in their forward movement," she added.

Most of the vessels which had been stuck, were able to get on their way by late Tuesday.

Pelchat said two ice breakers will remain in Whitefish Bay and Lake Superior for the time being, in case other problems arise.

"With the weather conditions being what they are right now and kind of yo-yoing it's hard to predict, but we're going to be there as long as we're needed," Pelchat said.

"The conditions on Lake Superior when it's pretty windy can be extremely rough."