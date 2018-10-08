The fifth anniversary of an unsolved Estaire, Ont., murder passed with another plea for information from Ontario Provincial Police.

Sheri-Lynn McEwan was found seriously injured in her home on Oct. 7, 2013, and later died from her injuries.

The 40-year-old nurse had been on vacation in Las Vegas and was dropped off by friends shortly before the incident.

Police have released few details about the case, but have said that a 911 call was made from McEwan's home that evening.

OPP officers are at the home where 40-year-old Sheri-Lynn McEwan was found. The house is in a wooded area off Nelson road in Estaire. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

The Ontario government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.