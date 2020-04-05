The City of Greater Sudbury and its partners are working closely to ensure vulnerable members of society have a roof over their heads at night — in a safe, clean environment.

The city's shelters are considered essential services and therefore will not close as Sudbury deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, and public health measures in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

The Canadian Mental Health Association's (CMHA) Off the Street emergency shelter and the Salvation Army's Cedar Place women and families shelter have both increased cleaning and hygiene protocols, and made some temporary changes to allow for physical distancing.

There is pre-screening at their entrances and anyone with symptoms is isolated to a separate area.

"It's on everyone's radar," mayor of Greater Sudbury Brian Bigger said.

"Everyone is well aware, and doing everything they can in the shelter environment." He also added that staff is "ensuring that nobody is left behind."

In a statement, the CMHA Sudbury Manitoulin says its staff have all been instructed to be aware of early signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

They screen individuals, adhering to physical distance guidelines, cots and linens are cleaned and disinfected routinely and the cots have been reorganized to allow for physical distancing.

Patty MacDonald is the CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury-Manitoulin. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

The agency has extended its overnight emergency shelter's hours of operation from 10 p.m. to 10:30 a.m., and also now provides a bagged breakfast to those staying there.

"CMHA-S/M is committing as much of its time and resources as possible to collaborate with community partners and explore all options for our individuals to remain safe and well," CEO Patty MacDonald said.

"We're monitoring information from public health authorities closely and will continue to implement best practices and guidelines as set out by the Ministry of Health as new details become available," she added.

"We have the best interests of our staff and clients in mind at all times, and we'll inform the public of any new development as necessary,"

Cedar Place women and families shelter

Similar changes have been made at the Salvation Army's Cedar Place Women and Families Shelter.

"We've now made sanitizing stations for gloves, sanitizers, bleach and PPEs, in general," executive director Cindy Bertolo said.

Cindy Bertolo is the executive director of Salvation Army's Cedar Place women and families shelter in Greater Sudbury (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Shelter staff are pre-screening at the door, and if someone does develop symptoms there is an area on the third floor that's been cordoned off for anyone who needs to be isolated.

"But that hasn't come and I hope it doesn't," she said.

Cedar Place has had to make a big change to how it serves the dinner meal, due to physical distancing measures.

'We traditionally had buffet diners in the kitchen around an island," Bertolo said.

Now there can only be two staff members in the kitchen at one time, and due to the square footage of the dining room only four people can eat at one time.

"It's a little bit challenging for us, that we have to make the meal, serve the meal and then have the area sanitized and then let the next four people come in and have dinner."

But Bertolo says they haven't had to reduce the number of clients they serve, and the shelter is not at capacity.

"We have a very manageable number in house, right now."

Bertolo has virtual meetings regularly with Salvation Army officials, and says employees from other sites could be deployed, if needed.

"I'm so proud of the staff that works here because everybody continues to work. Everybody continues to be diligent with sanitizing."

Cedar Place is working to divert calls from outlying areas. Bertolo says for example when someone calls from North Bay or Toronto looking for a space.

"We're asking people to not travel during this time, to not make themselves homeless and come into shelter in another city," she said.

Relief funding on the way

In late March, the federal government pledged $157.5 million to support people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 outbreak. The money will enhance the Reaching Home initiative.

The funding could be used by homeless shelters to purchase beds and physical barrier for social distancing and securing accommodation to reduce overcrowding in shelters.

The provincial government announced similar social services relief funding — $200 million — meant to protect the most vulnerable in communities across Ontario.

Municipalities and organizations that administer social services will be provided funding to support them in their response to COVID-19. It will allow shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits to deliver critical services and keep clients safe and healthy.

According to Brian Bigger, the City of Greater Sudbury hasn't got any details on this provincial funding yet, or how much might be allocated to Greater Sudbury.

However, the mayor says there was other good news that came in last week.

Sudbury will receive more than one million dollars for its 2020/2021 year, through Ontario's Community Homelessness Prevention initiative.

Our staff certainly is working closely with our community partners to do everything we can for our vulnerable population in ensuring that nobody is left behind. - Brian Bigger, mayor, City of Greater Sudbury

"I think more flexible funding has also been made available to help people get housed, and so we're making sure the money gets into the right hands to get this done."

Bigger says city staff are continuously on calls with provincial ministry representatives working to get further clarity

"But the monies for the most part, are flowing through the municipality and we're working with our partners in the community to ensure that funding gets throughout our community."