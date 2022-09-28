Police make arrest, lift shelter-in-place order in Wiikwemkoong First Nation

An order for people in Wiikwemkoong First Nation to shelter in place has been lifted after police reported they had arrested a man considered armed and dangerous.

"There is no further risk to public safety," the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service said in a Facebook post Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., adding the suspect was in custody.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued an alert in many parts of northeastern Ontario, warning people in the community to shelter in place.

Police have not shared details on any charges so far.