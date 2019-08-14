Opening of Sudbury's new permanent shelter delayed 3 weeks, CMHA says
The opening of a new permanent shelter in downtown Sudbury is delayed by three weeks. The Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury-Manitoulin has been working to renovate 200 Larch Street into a new 30-bed permanent shelter. It had been slated to open Nov. 1.
Canadian Mental Health Association says temporary men's shelter to remain open until Nov. 25
The opening of a new permanent shelter, slated for downtown Sudbury, is delayed for three weeks.
The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Sudbury-Manitoulin has been working to renovate 200 Larch Street into a new 30-bed permanent shelter.
It had been slated to open November 1st. The CMHA now says that opening is November 25.
The agency says because of ongoing construction they're holding off the opening to ensure the site is ready.
The temporary shelter for men and non-binary individuals will continue at Larch Street.
