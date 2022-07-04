Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are still searching for a Hamilton man they believe is responsible for a homicide in Sheguiandah First Nation.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Hanif Duncan, 20, of Hamilton, on charges of second-degree murder.

Duncan is a suspect in the shooting of Cheyenne Malcolm Roy, 32, of Sheguiandah First Nation.

On June 24, United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM) officers responded to a weapons complaint on Wiingush Miikan, where they found Roy, injured after being shot.

Roy later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police arrested two other Manitoulin Island-area people in connection with the shooting and charged both with

Accessory After the Fact to Murder, contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code, and

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident.

This is the second shooting on Manitoulin Island in recent months.

In April, Brandan Brooks, 30, from Toronto, was killed after being shot at a residence on Pine Street in M'Chigeeng First Nation.

Police later arrested five Toronto-area men and charged them with first-degree murder.