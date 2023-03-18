Federal funding to study the experience of sexual assault survivors in remote northern communities

Some new federal funding will help a Sudbury-based organization delve deeper into the stories of survivors of sexual assault and barriers they experience to giving forensic evidence in northern Ontario, northern British Columbia and the Yukon.

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Lisa Hepfner and Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe, announced $530,000 for She Matters to conduct more research on the issue.

She Matters describes itself as a community of survivors and allies united in healing and support, education, and advocacy of sexual assault survivors.

Hepfner praised the work of the group, which has already found 41 per cent of Canadian hospitals don't provide access to sexual assault evidence collection kits.

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality Canada, Lisa Hepfner, helps announce funding to the organization She Matters in Sudbury (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

"Forty-four per cent of women in Canada have reported experiencing some form of intermediate intimate partner violence in their lifetime," said Hepfner.

"And 61 per cent of Indigenous women and girls reported experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime. And I think all of us have seen or we know someone, or maybe we are someone that put a face on these horrifying statistics."

Jacqueline Villeneuve Ahmed is a founder and director of She Matters, which has now established itself in communities across the country.

"This project isn't just about statistics, and studies," said Villeneuve Ahmed. "It's about real stories, real people, and real struggles faced by survivors of sexual assault living in rural and remote areas of our country."

Jacqueline Villeneuve Ahmed is a founder and director of She Matters in Sudbury. It's a non-profit composed of a community of sexual assault survivors and allies united in healing and support, education, and advocacy. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Villeneuve Ahmed said the group has already found that people may have to travel hours to a hospital that provides access to sexual evidence collection kits soon after they have suffered a traumatic incident.

She also said small staffs at facilities mean long waiting times and people may not be trained to collect evidence.

Given these barriers, the new research will also take a deeper look at the role geography plays as a barrier to evidence collection, especially for Indigenous survivors in rural and remote communities.

"Today we're not just announcing our research project, but we're also presenting a mission," said Villeneuve Ahmed.

"That mission is to break down barriers to ensure that every survivor, no matter where they are, has the same opportunity to access forensic evidence collection and support services. We seek to break through the cycles of violence, standing in unity with Indigenous women and girls and fulfilling human rights, as detailed in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls."

Villeneuve Ahmed said the research will also consult law enforcement, Crown Attorneys, Indigenous organizations and elders.

She said the research will result in recommendations to government to make sure survivors have access to sexual assault evidence collection kits as well as support and counselling, which she calls a crucial human right.