It's well-documented that women are often dramatically under-represented in board rooms. When they are in the room, they're rarely in the big chair.

A Sudbury woman is trying to help change that at the local level.

Hailey Short is the co-founder of She & Her, a non-profit organization in Sudbury that focuses on encouraging young women to become leaders.

A program they're running March 6 – together with another local organization called Politics Now– is called "She's On Board." This year marks the third time they've run the event to coincide with International Women's Day.

The goal of the event, Short said, is to help break down some of the boardroom barriers women face.

"Often individuals might not even know that there are these opportunities, or might not even feel confident applying for these boards," Short said.

Businesses, Short said, also benefit from having a more diverse set of voices around the table.

"It's actually been proven that you can have a better, innovative and creative environment and have better business goals and outcomes as well. So it's beneficial for everyone," she said.

In November, Short said they ran a similar program, which went through all the elements of board dynamics, from the structure of a board to finances and budgeting. Also, helping women feel confident to speak up and engage on a board.

"We had two different streams," Short said. "We had a mentorship stream and a sponsorship stream."

"For the mentorship the individual would be placed with someone who's currently on a board of directors and they would be mentored for a year. And in the sponsorship stream they were joining the board as a voting full time member."

Short said approximately 15 boards participated, ranging from local non-profits to some financial institutions.

"They welcomed us with open arms, so we were very lucky in that sense," Short said. "We weren't able to get all the boards in Sudbury but that might be an eventual goal, but like we said, we had such a good response this time around."

For more information on the She & Her event March 6, please visit the group's Facebook page.