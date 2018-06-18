Shawn Grondin of Schumacher identified as deceased in Highway 11 crash
Police have released the name of the young man who died Sunday in a collision on Highway 11, east of Mattice, between Hearst and Kapuskasing.
A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday
The collision happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. Hearst OPP and the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services responded where the driver of the passenger vehicle had died after a collision with a tractor trailer.
The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Shawn Grondin of Schumacher, Ont.
A post mortem examination has been scheduled for Tuesday.
