Growing up in southwestern Ontario, Sharon Sproule never expected a northern Ontario community to eventually become home.

About 70 years ago, Sproule was in teacher's college when she got pregnant. Her and her boyfriend's families decided the couple would have to relocate for the pregnancy.

"We would come north, have the baby in shame and then come back," she said. "It was stupid."

They initially settled in Nairn Centre, west of Sudbury and eventually made their way to Espanola.

Her boyfriend Bob, who eventually became her husband, got a job teaching and she eventually got a job teaching as well.

"I was young then and I had a fairly decent figure," she said. "We had a class of 41 kids ranging in age from 12 to the horny 16 year olds. It wasn't the easiest time."

Sproule's talents went beyond teaching. She's one of the founders of the Espanola Little Theatre, a group she says she's taken great pride in.

"Over the years, I raised more than $100,000 for that group and I got us to two international festivals," she said.

'Enjoy life'

She's also won her own awards for acting, both locally and internationally. Sproule admits she took a strong approach when working with the group.

"I just refused to let people not do their absolute best and work at it," she said.

She had opportunities to further her acting career and was offered a change to go to Stratford and train.

"But it would have meant leaving my home and my family," she said. "I wasn't prepared to do that."

On Friday, Sproule celebrated her 90th birthday.

"I enjoy life," she said. "I think that's so important. I have a friend, no matter what you say to this friend, the very next sentence will be something that can go wrong. I don't want to live like that."