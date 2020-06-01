It's been a decade since a car crash claimed the life of a teen activist from Attawapiskat.

Shannen Koostachin was 15 when a crash on Highway 11 killed her and the driver, Rose Thornton.

While in Grade 8, Shannen started a national campaign, advocating for the right to a quality education for First Nations children living on reserve.

Their school had been contaminated by spilled oil and students were working in shoddy portables.

Koostachin and other children successfully lobbied the federal government for a new school.

Before she died, Koostachin was living at the home of Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus, while going to high school in New Liskeard.

"The thing that really struck me when she moved in was how, you know, we saw Shannen as this firebrand," Angus said.

He added that Shannen was a typical teen trying to grow up fast – with a passion for learning.

"She would come tearing down the stairs, out the door, combing her hair running down," remembered Angus. "She never missed that bus, she loved going to school it didn't matter what, whether she was sick or that, so in some ways she was this very playful, very mischievious youth, but she had this fire in her, she had to grow up because she felt that people, the other kids needed her."

Overall, Koostachin had an impact on those around her, Angus said, because of a fierce drive and what some called a "boldness" that helped affect change.

"The moment when she stood up on Parliament Hill and called out the government is one of the most historic moments in Canadian history," Angus said. "When the first time an Indigenous youth called out the government she was only 13 and she was so poised and it shook everything up."

"But really, she was a kid," Angus said.

Cindy Blackstock ,the Executive Director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, which oversees the program "Shannen's Dream," said the idea of safe, comfortable schools is still out of reach for many Indigenous kids.

"She grew up in that community fluent in Cree, fluent in English and she couldn't wait to go to school," Blackstock said. "But the school and her community had been shut down because of 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel that had leached beneath the school building, a situation so toxic that children and teachers and parents who had come to visit got ill."

Students then worked out of trailers on the playground, a measure the Canadian government said would only be temporary.

"This is when Shannen was in kindergarten and they said 'look it'll just be temporary' but by the time she was in grade 8 those trailers were still there."

The portable classrooms also showed signs of age and disrepair.

"They were rundown. There were mice eating kids' lunches and inches of ice would build up on the inside of their trailers because the heating conditions were so poor," Blackstock said.

Eventually, through Koostachin's work, a school was built in the community.

"But what a lot of people don't know is that First Nations students still get less funding for education than all other students do," Blackstock said. "So that part of the dream is undone and there are many First Nations communities across the country who still need proper schools, ones without black mold, with proper toilets."

Blackstock said Koostachin fought for things that other would consider a basic necessity in a school setting.

"These are not through-the-roof kinds of things we're asking for. It's basic infrastructure needed to give kids a safe education," Blackstock said.

"So it's really important that we remember Shannen's dream and that we all keep pushing for it, because really what she was up against was racial discrimination by the Canadian state."