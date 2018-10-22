A local band is taking its act from stage to the screen.

Sea Perry's 'Pressure' was featured in a recent episode of American television series Shameless.

It was surprise news for the Sudbury-based band, said guitarist Jason Hebert, that arrived via "a random email."

"The [show's producers] were just looking for a certain kind of song and found it," Hebert said.

"First we were like, is it just going to be in the background, something you don't really notice?" But we just found out it will be playing for about 38 seconds in a pretty big scene."

Hebert said the scene the song appears in is "chaotic," but did not go into further detail to avoid any spoilers.

After watching the episode, he said he was "almost overwhelmed."

"And I'm really proud a project I'm part of has been used on such a scale, and such a cool show," Hebert said.

'Punk roots'

The song itself is a "hard driving rock song," Hebert said, which may come as a surprise to those who follow the band.

"This in one of the only songs we have like that," he said. "People might discover our other songs and say, 'oh that's not what I was expecting.'"

"We all come from punk rock roots, so this song has a little more of that."

The Oscar-nominated series, which stars William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum, follows the life of Frank Gallagher, a carousing, hard-drinking single father raising six children on the south side of Chicago.

Television network Showtime calls the show "fiercely engaging and fearlessly twisted," a description that doesn't bother the band, Hebert said.

Instead, Hebert said the four-member outfit is thankful for the exposure.

"It's a really big deal," he said. "It's a huge opportunity and a way for people to discover the band. We've never had something on this scale, before."

William H. Macy stars in Shameless, a 'fiercly engaging and fearlessly twisted' television series on Showtime. (Showtime)

According to Variety magazine, the season premiere pulled in over one million viewers, down about 30 per cent from the previous season.

Even as the band enjoys the exposure and the success of having its song featured, Hebert said they didn't plan a viewing party when the episode aired.

"I don't know if anyone in the band has cable," he said. "So we'll all just have to watch it later."